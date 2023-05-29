Strider (5-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Phillies.

Strider was dominant as usual Sunday, with the only misstep coming in the third inning when he served up a two-run shot to Brandon Marsh. After allowing two homers through his first eight starts, Strider has now been taken deep four times in his last three outings. Still, he's maintained a 2.97 ERA with a stellar 106:22 K:BB through 63.2 frames. The second-year star registered a 3.57 ERA over four starts since his last win May 1. Strider's next outing is expected to come at home against the Diamondbacks.