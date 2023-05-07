Strider allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over five innings against Baltimore on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Strider was outstanding against Baltimore, inducing 21 swinging strikes and notching double-digit punchouts for the second time this season. However, he threw a hefty 95 pitches over five frames, causing him to miss out on a chance at a quality start. The right-hander was in position for a victory when he departed, but a pair of sixth-inning Orioles runs stuck him with a no-decision and ended his personal three-game winning streak. Strider has thus far avoided any sort of sophomore slump after a fabulous rookie campaign last season. He leads MLB with 67 strikeouts and has posted a 2.70 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 40 innings.