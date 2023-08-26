Strider (15-4) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

Strider's scoreless streak came to an end when he gave up a run in the seventh inning. He hadn't allowed a run over 14 innings across his previous two starts. The 24-year-old right-hander is now at a 3.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 236:47 K:BB through 153.1 innings across 26 starts this season. Strider will look to keep his excellent August going next week in Colorado.