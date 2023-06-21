Strider (8-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on eight hits over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine.

It was an encouraging effort from Strider after he'd allowed 13 runs over his last two outings (nine innings). It's the 10th time in 15 starts that he's logged nine or more strikeouts. The 24-year-old Strider leads the league with 136 punchouts while recording a 3.93 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 84.2 innings. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Reds in his next start.