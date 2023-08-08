Strider (12-4) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Pirates.
After two scoreless frames, the Pirates plated six runs in a disastrous third inning. It was Strider's shortest outing of the year and the first time he struck out fewer than six batters. The 24-year-old has given up at least four runs in three of his last five outings, registering a 5.86 ERA during that stretch. Strider owns a terrific 211:41 K:BB through 132.1 innings but his season ERA shot up to 3.94. His next start is lined up to be on the road against the Mets.
