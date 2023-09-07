Strider (16-5) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 2.2 innings.

Strider struggled from the start of the contest, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in the first frame. He got through the second unscathed despite allowing another hit, then issued two free passes around two hits in the third before departing with two outs in the inning. It was a frustrating start against a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of scoring, both for the hurler and for fantasy managers who roster him in head-to-head leagues currently in the playoffs. Strider has been one of the best pitchers in the game this season, but this was a good reminder that he isn't immune to blow-ups, as he's now allowed at least five runs in an outing five different times through 28 starts.