Strider (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday and used all his pitches, Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Facing the rehabbing Ronald Acuna (knee) as well as Ozzie Albies, Strider recorded four 'strikeouts' over two simulated innings and drew a "that was nasty" comment from Albies after the second baseman flailed away at a breaking ball. Strider will begin the season on the IL as he completes his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his elbow performed early last year, and Atlanta has avoided providing any sort of target date for his 2025 debut, but the right-hander appears to be making excellent progress.