Strider allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

The seven strikeouts were a season low, and this was also the first start in which Strider's allowed multiple home runs this season. Atlanta was able to rally over the eighth and ninth innings to get him off the hook for the loss. The 24-year-old is now at a 2.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 86:18 K:BB across 51.2 innings. He's been limited to five frames in three of his last four outings. Strider is projected for a tough home start next week against the Dodgers.