Strider (10-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out nine.

Strider picked up his fourth consecutive win Sunday, fanning nine batters across 6.2 frames. The 24-year-old has been the MLB's premier strikeout pitcher, leading the league with 155 punchouts and a 14.2 K/9 while racking up eight or more K's in 14 of his 17 starts. After enduring a rough patch in early June where he gave up 13 runs over two appearances (nine innings), Strider has bounced back with four earned runs across his last three starts (19.2 innings) to bring his ERA to 3.66 on the year. He's expected to toe the mound once more before the All-Star break in a projected matchup with the Rays at Tropicana Field next weekend.