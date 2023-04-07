Strider didn't factor in the decision against San Diego on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over five innings.

As usual, opposing hitters found it difficult to make contact against Strider, as the hurler racked up 18 swinging strikes and punched out nine batters. However, the lack of contact -- along with three walks -- resulted in a high pitch count for the right-hander, as he needed 101 pitches to get through five frames. That could have been enough for Strider to earn a win, but Atlanta's bullpen was unable to hold the 4-3 lead he carried at the time of his departure. Through two starts, Strider is tied for second in MLB with 18 strikeouts, and he's posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 11 innings.