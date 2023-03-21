Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Spencer Strider threw five-plus innings in Monday's minor-league game, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
There's no word on Strider's stats for that contest, but the important thing in exhibition season is that the right-hander is getting his work in. After a strong rookie campaign that saw him strike out 38.3 percent of the hitters he faced over 131.2 innings of work, Strider is being drafted as one of the top starting options in baseball, and his swing-and-miss arsenal make that an easy decision to justify.
