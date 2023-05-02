Strider improved to 4-0 with a win over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. He pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Atlanta staked Strider to a 6-1 lead after two innings, but he served up a three-run homer to Pete Alonso in the following frame that brought the score much closer. To his credit, Strider bounced back by retiring the final nine batters he faced, allowing him to hang around just long enough to pick up his fourth win. The right-hander walked three but tossed 74 of his 107 pitches for a strike, and he did his usual standout work missing bats by notching 15 swings-and-misses. The four earned runs Strider allowed were a season high while the eight strikeouts were a season low, which speaks to how well he has pitched as a whole through six starts.