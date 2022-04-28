Demeritte will start in left field and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuna (knee) came off the 10-day injured list earlier Thursday and will be making his season debut as Atlanta's starting right fielder, but for at least one game, his return won't cost Demeritte a spot in the lineup. With Atlanta designating Alex Dickerson for assignment to open up a spot on the roster for Acuna, Demeritte is left to vie with Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia for the remaining outfield or designated-hitter role in most games. Demeritte appears to have the advantage over both Heredia and Arcia for the full-time gig, as he'll be making his third consecutive start after going 1-for-6 with a solo home run in the first two games of the series with the Cubs. All of Demeritte, Heredia and Arcia are right-handed hitters, so a platoon arrangement between two of the three won't be a feasible solution.