Contreras is not starting Sunday against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Contreras is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. On Sunday, Ronald Acuna will start at designated hitter with Robbie Grossman taking over in right field. Contreras isn't losing at-bats due to his level of play, as he has maintained a .270 average with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored across 16 games in August.
