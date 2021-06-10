Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Phillies.
Contreras has now posted back-to-back three-hit performances and while he's been inconsistent at the plate over the last few weeks, it's worth noting he's hit safely in four of his last contests. The rookie backstop has six homers while posting a .845 OPS across 103 plate appearances.
