Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 13-1 rout of the Mets.

The young backstop got in on the action early, taking Carlos Carrasco (side) deep in the second inning. Contreras has hit safely in seven straight games, and since the All-Star break he's slashing .254/.315/.507 in 73 plate appearances with five of his 16 homers on the season.