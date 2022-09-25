Contreras went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and a walk in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

Contreras went deep off Bailey Falter for his 20th home run of 2022. It has been a breakout season for the young catcher who has proven himself as one of top power bats at the thin position. Atlanta has only given Contreras 344 plate appearances this season, so he could be a 30-home run hitter with more playing time. The 24-year-old has a solid slash line of .279/.349/.519 this season.