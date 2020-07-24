Contreras was recalled by the Braves ahead of their season opener against the Mets on Friday.

The Braves recalled both Contreras and Alex Jackson, as they'll need to call on their catching depth right away with both Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud showing coronavirus symptoms. Both tested negative for the virus but will remain away from the team for now. Contreras is an interesting prospect with the potential to contribute both offensively and defensively, but he wouldn't be making his big-league debut just yet under ordinary circumstances. He's yet to reach the Triple-A level and hit an unimpressive .246/.306/.340 in 60 games for Double-A Mississippi last season. He'll likely be Jackson's backup for now.