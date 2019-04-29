Contreras is slashing .333/.400/.457 through 22 games for High-A Florida with one home run and seven RBI.

Atlanta's No. 9 fantasy prospect still isn't getting much in-game power, but he does have seven doubles and it could only be a matter of time before those start going over the fence. Contreras is also heating up in a big way, banging out 10 hits in the last four games, and his 9:19 BB:K is solid for a 21-year-old in the Florida State League. His big-league debut is probably still at least a couple years away, but he's firmly establishing himself as the organization's catcher of the future.