Contreras will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Mariners.

Contreras' playing time has been cut through no fault of his own, as Ronald Acuna's nagging knee troubles mean he's been limited to the designated hitter spot that Contreras had previously occupied. Atlanta has elected not to split time evenly between Contreras and Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate while Acuna remains unable to take the field, instead using d'Arnaud as the clear primary option.