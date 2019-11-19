Play

Contreras' contract was selected by the Braves on Tuesday.

Although the 21-year-old was effective in the minors last season, his addition to the 40-man roster is likely only to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. In 110 games between the High-A and Double-A levels last season, Contreras hit .255/.315/.354 with six home runs and 39 RBI.

