Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Atlanta's 6-4 loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

Contreras hit a three-run home run off Wil Crowe in the second inning Thursday. It was the fourth long ball of the season and career for the catcher. The 23-year-old is slashing .255/.364/.574 in 55 plate appearances this season. He is Atlanta's primary catcher moving forward as Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) is out long-term.