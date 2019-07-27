Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored for Double-A Mississippi on Friday.

Promoted to the Southern League a little over a month ago, Contreras had some initial struggles at the new level but has gone 12-for-26 (.462) over his last eight games with a sharp 4:2 BB:K, homering in each of the last two contests. The 21-year-old remains the most exciting catcher in the Atlanta system from a fantasy perspective, although he has some real-life competition from the club's 2019 first-round pick, defensive whiz Shea Langeliers.