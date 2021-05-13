Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
With Atlanta wrapping up its homestand with a day game after a night game, Contreras will take a seat in favor of No. 2 catcher Jeff Mathis. Contreras has started each of Atlanta's last five games, going 2-for-19 with a home run and a double.
