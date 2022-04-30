Contreras went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The blasts provided insurance runs in the victory, as Contreras took Brock Burke deep in the fourth inning and connected off Albert Abreu in the sixth. It was the first two hits, much less the first two homers, of the season for Contreras in his second game with Atlanta, but regardless of how he does, the 24-year-old may have to head back to Triple-A Gwinnett for more development once Manny Pina (wrist) gets healthy.