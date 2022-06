Contreras is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Even though Ronald Acuna (foot) will miss his second straight game, Contreras will take a seat for the series opener in Philadelphia while manager Brian Snitker hands Mike Ford his first start as a member of Atlanta. While serving as a designated hitter or catcher in four of the past five games, Contreras went 1-for-14 with three walks, a stolen base, one RBI and one run.