Contreras went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Mets in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Contreras started the matinee and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, so he likely wasn't expecting to play in the nightcap. Travis d'Arnaud had to leave Game 2 after suffering a lower leg injury, and Contreras filled in nicely with a ninth-inning solo shot. Across his last nine games, Contreras has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with four long balls, six RBI and six runs scored. He could be in line to start Sunday's series finale if Atlanta opts to take a cautious approach with d'Arnaud.