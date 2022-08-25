Contreras went 2-for-5 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-2 rout of the Pirates.

The rookie backstop got Atlanta on the board in the second inning by taking Mitch Keller deep. Contreras has started only three of the last seven games despite a strong August in which he's batting .278 (20-for-72) with four of his 17 homers on the season, but there's been no indication from Atlanta the 24-year-old was nursing any kind of injury.