Contreras laced an RBI double off Hunter Strickland in the 10th inning of Saturday's win over the Mets.

After Matt Adams pinch hit for Alex Jackson in the eighth inning, the 22-year-old Contreras made his big-league debut behind the plate, and when he made his first trip to the plate two innings later, he made it count. Contreras remains Atlanta's catcher of the future, but his time in the majors this season will likely come to an end once Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud come off the COVID-19 list.