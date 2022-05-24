Contreras will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

For the second game in a row, the righty-hitting Contreras will stick in the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Gibson), after he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run while manning left field in Monday's 7-3 loss to Philadelphia. The 24-year-old has now posted an incredible 1.141 OPS through 42 plate appearances with Atlanta this season, and while he's swinging a hot bat, he should see regular starts at either left field, DH or catcher. The fact that Contreras has catcher eligibility in most fantasy leagues without having to play behind the plate on a regular basis makes him especially appealing. While he's getting steady at-bats, Contreras looks like a must-roster player in every weekly league that includes two catchers in lineups.