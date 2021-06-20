Contreras isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Contreras was behind the dish during the first game in the twin bill, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Kevan Smith will start at catcher and bat eighth in the nightcap.
