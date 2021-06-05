site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' William Contreras: Not starting Saturday
Contreras isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Contreras drew starts in each of the last two games and went 2-for-8 with four strikeouts. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
