Braves' William Contreras: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Contreras isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Contreras started the last four games and went 4-for-14 with two homers, three runs and three RBI. However, Travis d'Arnaud (illness) will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
