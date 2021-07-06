Contreras isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Contreras has gone 0-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts across his last four appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: On bench Saturday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Remains on bench•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Day off Sunday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Resting for Game 1 of twin bill•