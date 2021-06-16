Contreras isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Contreras will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-4 with a run and a strikeout Tuesday. Kevan Smith will start at catcher and bat seventh.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Gets maintenance day•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Resting Thursday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Another three-hit game•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Breaks slump with three hits•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Not starting Saturday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday•