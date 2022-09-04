Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

With Ronald Acuna having yet to resume duties in the outfield since making his return to the lineup Wednesday following a three-game absence due to a sore knee, Contreras has lost out on opportunities at designated hitter. Contreras will be on the bench for the third time in four games, with Travis d'Arnaud continuing to serve as Atlanta's preferred option at catcher.