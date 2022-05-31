Contreras remains on the bench Tuesday against Arizona.
The arrival of Michael Harris may have forced Contreras into a bench role. Harris will start his fourth straight game in center field Tuesday, pushing Adam Duvall to left field. Duvall, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna should fill the outfield corners and the designated hitter spot most days, though Contreras should still feature occasionally in any of those three spots as well as in a backup catcher role.
