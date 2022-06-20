Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Contreras made consecutive starts to close out the weekend series with the Cubs, going 2-for-8 with a double between those games. Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna will pick up starts at catcher and designated hitter, respectively, in Monday's contest, and Contreras looks like he'll be behind both on the depth chart for the time being. Even so, Contreras should continue to pick up a handful of starts per week while he keeps swinging the bat well.