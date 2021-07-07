Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Contreras had lost out on playing time recently after he went 0-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts across his last four appearances. He had been out of the lineup in five of the last nine games, but he could see more consistent at-bats in the minors while he has a chance to sort things out. Jonathan Lucroy's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move, and he could compete for playing time with Kevan Smith behind the plate going forward.