Contreras went 1-for-2 with a homer, four RBI, a stolen base, two walks and a strikeout in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Brewers.

Contreras didn't appear in the last three games but was one of Atlanta's top contributors while starting behind the dish and batting ninth Sunday. The 24-year-old has had sporadic playing time since joining the major-league club, but he has three home runs over five games. While Travis d'Arnaud continues to serve as Atlanta's primary catcher, Contreras' strong results could lead to him remaining the No. 2 backstop once Manny Pina (wrist) is cleared to return.