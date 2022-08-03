Contreras will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Contreras will be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, though it comes with the caveat that Travis d'Arnaud isn't available while he recovers from a stomach bug. Even so, Contreras may have already supplanted d'Arnaud as Atlanta's preferred option behind the plate, given their wide gap in performance over the past month. Since July 1, Contreras has supplied an .861 OPS, while d'Arnaud owns a .473 mark over that stretch.