Contreras went 3-for-5 in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mets.
All three of Contreras' hits were singles, and he wasn't able to add anything to the Braves' potent offense in the contest. The 22-year-old catcher continues to serve as an insurance option while Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud remain on the COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Makes impact in MLB debut•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Called up for opener•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Contract selected by Braves•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Finding footing at Double-A•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Catching fire at High-A•