Contreras was optioned to Atlanta's alternate training site Wednesday.
Contreras and Alex Jackson unexpectedly opened the year as the Braves' two active catchers after both Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers came down with an illness. Both primary options are now healthy and back with the team, booting the fill-ins off the roster. Contreras grabbed four hits in 10 at-bats during his first big-league cameo.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Starting again Monday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Pokes three hits•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Makes impact in MLB debut•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Called up for opener•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Contract selected by Braves•