Contreras will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Making his fourth start in five games, Contreras is benefiting Sunday from the absence of star outfielder Ronald Acuna, who is dealing with a right foot injury. Though doctors have ruled out a fracture, Acuna isn't able to put much pressure on the foot and could be headed to the 10-day injured list if he doesn't show meaningful improvement in the next few days. If that's the case, Contreras and Travis d'Arnaud would likely share work behind the plate and at DH over the upcoming week while the team's preferred DH, Marcell Ozuna, would be forced into the outfield as a replacement for Acuna.