Braves' William Contreras: Sent to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The backstop will make the move to the International League for the first time after splitting the 2019 campaign between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi. Contreras doesn't have the long-term fantasy upside of older brother and fellow catcher Willson, but he boasts decent contact skills and should be able to stick behind the plate once he eventually gets the call to the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.