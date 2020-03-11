Play

Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The backstop will make the move to the International League for the first time after splitting the 2019 campaign between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi. Contreras doesn't have the long-term fantasy upside of older brother and fellow catcher Willson, but he boasts decent contact skills and should be able to stick behind the plate once he eventually gets the call to the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories