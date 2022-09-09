Contreras remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Ronald Acuna has been limited to designated hitter duty thus far in the month of September, which has cut into Contreras' playing time. With that spot occupied for now, Contreras is forced to compete for playing time behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud. D'Arnaud is clearly the preferred option at the moment, as he's started five of the last seven games.
