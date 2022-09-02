Contreras remains on the bench for Friday's game against Miami.
Contreras started the final seven games of August, hitting .357/.400/.536 over that stretch. He's now been on the bench for the first two games of September, with Ronald Acuna's knee troubles limiting him to designated hitter duties and Travis d'Arnaud starting behind the plate.
