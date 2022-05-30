Contreras will be on the bench Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Contreras sits after starting seven straight games, a stretch in which he posted a .991 OPS. He appeared twice at catcher, once in left field and four times as the designated hitter over that stretch, positions which will be filled by Travis d'Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna, respectively, in Monday's contest.
