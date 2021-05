Contreras went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

His ninth-inning solo shot off Matt Andriese was too little, too late for Atlanta. Contreras continues to hold his own since being forced into the starting job by a thumb injury to Travis d'Arnaud, slashing .237/.343/.542 over 19 games with five homers and 15 RBI.