Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Contreras supplied the lone offensive production for Atlanta Wednesday when he took Hyun-Jin Ryu yard in the fifth inning. It was his second home run of the season and his career. Though Contreras has managed to also chip in seven RBI and five runs scored in only 31 plate appearances, he'll likely need to decrease his 32.3 percent strikeout rate to be a consistent producer at the plate moving forward.
